There is a wide variety of models on the market and choosing the best one for the circumstances of each one can be complicated, especially if it is the first time that such a product has been purchased.

You sure have a lot of questions about the operation and characteristics of electric unicycles, which we will try to solve for you.

We hope that with everything that we are going to tell you today, you will be able to have enough data to have the best criteria when buying the one that best suits your needs.

Table of Contents:

What is a unicycle?

Although the name is quite explicit, the truth is that we are talking about a One wheel vehicle, that moves by means of a electric motor that is powered by rechargeable batteries.

There are models of different powers, sizes and capacities and there are even those with a seat or with a handlebar.

The way to control them is easy at least in theory, since, with the movements and inclination of your body and feet, you get it to go wherever you want, very much in the style of what hoverboards are.

Why buy a unicycle?

It is clear that an electric unicycle is a excellent alternative to move around the city in a comfortable and fast way. That may be the main reason for acquiring it, especially in places where it can be used to go to work or to do the shopping.

You will arrive faster, the level of fatigue will be much lower and the fact of being able to charge it at home makes it infinitely cheaper than if we had to take the car.

But it can also be an ally to go for a walk or for children to have fun playing with it.

What’s more, They are portable, which means that thanks to a handle that most of them incorporate, if at any given moment you have to walk anywhere, we can take it with us easily.

To all we must add that it is a totally sustainable means of transport as it is completely electric.

Looking for an exotic place to visit on your vacation? There are abandoned cities that can be explored today. These are the best known, open to visitors … if you dare.

What battery do they use?

The battery is one of the points that we must pay attention to the most, since it will be the one who marks how far we are going to be able to travel and for how long.

The autonomy you need will vary greatly from the use that you are going to give the unicycle.

That is, if your route is going to be about 5 kilometers a day, it is absurd that you spend the money on one that grants you 50 kilometers. The normal thing could be, following that same example, get the one that gives you 10 or 15 kilometers, so as not to load it every day.

A normal unicycle will have a battery of one 120 Wh, which allows to do about 15 kilometers more or less, reaching the highest-end models more than 1,300 Wh, exceeding 100 kilometers of travel.

Do not forget to also look at the charging times, since there are models that can take many hours to fully charge.

Weight is important

Undoubtedly the weight of a unicycle is important, since, as we have seen in the previous point, the battery is weighed down by this fact.

If we add a heavy unicycle to our own weight, surely the autonomy will never be what we expect, being scarce.

Depending on the quality of the device, the weight can vary from 9 to 25 kilos approximately, so you will understand that it is an important issue to look at before buying one.

We can consider 10-12 kilos as a fairly normal weight for this type of device, unless we are talking about unicycles with excessive power.

Another of the weight parameters that we must take into account is that supported by the unicycle, being more or less standardized in the support of up to 120 kilograms.

The manufacture of new propulsion engines could allow humans to reach planets like Mars in just a few weeks, and at low cost.

Engine power

Power and weight must be correlative, since each one will greatly influence the other.

How is normal the higher the power of the motor that drives the unicycle, the better its speed, its acceleration and its relationship with the hills that can be found.

We can have powers ranging from 300 W to 1,800 W more or less, with 500 W being an amount that we can consider as the minimum for it to give a satisfactory result.

Wheels

The wheels It is something that varies a lot from one model to another, but not only in size, but also in thickness and even in construction materials.

The diameter of the wheels is usually between 12 and 22 inches. It is evident that the bigger the wheel the better it adapts to the terrain, although that also means it’s heavier.

What you should always be clear about is that the tires must be properly inflated, regardless of the diameter, since if they are not, we could suffer an accident.

Additional components and functions

You should look at the additional components that unicycles can bring such as lights or reflectors, which are ideal if you are going to take the unicycle at night.

There are also other components that think about comfort such as wearing a corked carrying handle or folding footrests.

There are even those that have speakers and a Bluetooth system to control music from our smartphone, to better manage the battery or to get extras such as cruise control.

All this you must value it in its fair average and above all know which ones are important to you and if they are worth it with respect to the value of a unicycle.

We review Xiaomi electric scooters, with their specifications and strengths of each model so that you know which one is best for you.

Electric unicycles

Now that we know what should we look for to buy an electric unicycleLet’s see some examples that can be really interesting.

The prices are very varied, but it really is what happens in this world of unicycles, the high-end is noticeable in performance, but also in what it costs.

Airwheel Q3

In this case we have a new double wheel system which allows it to be easier to learn how to operate this unicycle.

It has a great construction with which it manages to convey a very achieved feeling of robustness.

It is perfect for everyday use, plus it offers a certified Sony battery, which is an extra peace of mind.

Its price right now on Amazon is about 279 euros.

Airwheel Q3 Motor 450 W Maximum speed 18 km / h Autonomy 18 km Maximum load 120 Kg Weight 11.5 Kg Price 279 euros

Segway-Ninebot One S2

What is most striking about this unicycle is the design, with so much white color, something that gives it a touch of elegance.

It can be used in rain without problem, since it has IP54 certification. In addition, it has two compartments for the battery, they were able to continue their march, even if one of them runs out of charge.

The current price on Amazon is 532.78 euros, since it has a discount of 27%.

Segway-Ninebot One S2 Motor 500 watts Maximum speed 24 km / h Autonomy 30 km Maximum load 120 Kg Weight 11.4 Kg Price 628.82 euros

Inmotion V10

We are facing a unicycle with a spectacular design, not in vain we can consider it as a model for professionals of this type of device.

It incorporates valuable details such as the front LED to illuminate the road, the rear light indicating that it is braking or a transport cart to carry the wheel when it is not being used.

If you want to take it home you will have to pay the 1,190 euros that it currently costs.

Inmotion V10 Motor 1,800 W Maximum speed 40 km / h Autonomy 55 km Maximum load 120 Kg Weight 20.6 Kg Price 1,190 euros

Kingsong S18

This is a high-performance unicycle that can be used on all kinds of routes, thanks to its great stability and adaptability to its environment.

It is extremely comfortable, versatile and flexible, since its 18-inch wheel adapts to any situation, aided by its air suspension system.

It incorporates a 1600 lm headlight with 2×5 W for the high beam and 2×4 W for the low beam, carrying an automatic sensor to switch from one mode to another.

Its price is 2,190 euros approximately.

Kingsong S18 Motor 2,200 W Maximum speed 50 km / h Autonomy 100 km Maximum load 120 Kg Weight 25 Kg Price 2,190 euros

Now you have all the necessary data so that you can buy the best electric unicycle for you, so that it adapts to your needs and so that it is the perfect model.

The truth is that we are facing a type of extremely attractive device that does not leave anyone indifferent, both for its design and for the possibilities it offers to its buyers.

We’d love to know which one you bought and why. If you want to tell us, you can do it on our social networks, we will be very attentive to everything you want to wear.