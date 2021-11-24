With the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic and confinement, the lives of millions of people were transformed. Although now a slight improvement is observed, there are aspects that are here to stay due to the comforts they offer. Among the most notable changes are the online sales of drugs. Now everything is as simple as requesting what you require with a couple of clicks and in a matter of hours you receive it at your home.

Therefore, it is one of the markets with the highest growth in recent months. In accordance with BorzoFormerly Dostavista, an express delivery startup, during 2021 interest in shipments of the drug category increased 200 percent compared to the previous year.

“Home delivery of medicines was a trend that had been observed in previous years, since it allows people to compare prices online and, most importantly, it avoids having to travel and rest at home. However, as it is not the core business of pharmacies and with the growing market, there are still areas of opportunity in the service they offer ”, comments Iñaqui de la Peña, Country Manager of Borzo México.

According to data from Deloitte, during the health emergency 18 percent of the medicines that were marketed in the country were sold online. In this sense, Borzo, an express courier service, confirmed an increase in registered deliveries of these products during 2020 of 70 percent (considering its number of deliveries and customers in the pharmaceutical sector).

In addition, with the company’s expansion plan, Tijuana serves as a key region for the growth and support of pharmaceutical companies with service to more than 120 branches on the Mexican border.

After more than 18 months of pandemic comes a new challenge. It is about the winter season and the possible regrowth of the disease, so pharmacies and the health sector must have all the tools to provide delivery of medical supplies not only to patients but also between institutions.

Tips for increasing online drug sales

By having a courier service, pharmacies offer their end customers deliveries at the right time: with an urgent option or Same day, reducing costs and waiting times and promoting a good shopping experience for the patient. With this, they continue to put health as a priority. Similarly, an express delivery service represents great support for the internal logistics needs of pharmaceutical chain branches.

The increase in requests for medicines at home is a reality. It is expected to grow by up to 60 percent for the winter season.

Some Borzo recommendations for pharmaceutical companies to improve their deliveries and end-patient care are: