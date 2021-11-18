If you have any type of disability and have had problems playing video games comfortably, below we want to offer you a list of tools, web pages and peripherals focused on accessibility.

From listings of free games focused on specific disabilities up to databases that allow you to filter by gender, platform and type of disability to find your next favorite game.

After them, a complete list with some of the peripherals more recommended to play more comfortably. We hope that both of them will be of great help to you and that you can continue enjoying your greatest hobby without any type of impediment.

In this section we will offer you a complete list of pages and tools that may be useful for you to find software that suits your needs, lists of accessible games or information on what you can do to play your favorite games more comfortably.

Alt Controller: free software to remap buttons and mouse or controller actions to facilitate accessibility in games.

Parsec – Remote control software that can also be used for another non-disabled player to supervise or assist with playing.

Discapnet: a page that offers links to different free video games according to the type of disability.

Accessible Games Database: a games database created by the DAGERSystem organization where you can see what games are available depending on filters such as platform, age rating and type of disability (in English).





Family Video Game Database: a very complete website that offers multiple filters that compiles all the possible details about the accessibility and characteristics of each video game (in English).

OneSwitch: blog that makes reviews and news of accessible peripherals and games (in English).

CanIPlayThat: page dedicated to the news and reviews of games from the point of view of accessibility (in English).

BlindGamers: page dedicated to visually impaired players that offers a list of compatible games, both paid and free (in English).

AudioGames: portal focused on games for users with hearing disabilities with a list of more than 500 titles for platforms such as PC and mobile phones (in English).

Drivers and peripherals

Here are some of the controllers and peripherals What else we have seen recommended in recent weeks for the preparation of this special. We hope they can be of use to you or help you find other drivers and peripherals that better suit your needs and possibilities.

enCore





A USB adapter with a port for eight buttons that will allow you to perform actions such as simulating the movement of a mouse or joystick. Ideal for those who want to enjoy the game on PC and their games in an accessible way.

Subpac X1 Bass System





A vest that transforms the sound experience of each game into a tactile response on the body. An ideal product for those players with hearing disabilities who are looking for a new way to enjoy their favorite games.

Xbox Adaptive Controller





Probably one of the most useful tools that the world of accessibility has given us in recent years. A connector specifically designed so that you can bypass all your buttons and joysticks to play in the most comfortable way possible without worrying too much about peripheral compatibility.

Logitech Adaptive Gaming Kit





A collection of large and small buttons and triggers specifically designed to get the most out of the Xbox Adaptive Controller. The pack includes 4 light touch buttons, 2 variable triggers, 3 small buttons and 3 large buttons.

QuadStick FPS





A mouth joystick controller for PS3, PS4, Switch and PC that works via USB and offers different size and connection configurations. They make international shipments that move between 55 and 90 dollars depending on the distance.

Ben Heck One Hand Controls





Ben Heckendorn has been offering solutions for many years for gamers who need specific controllers and peripherals for their disability. On its website you can find a multitude of options, but its controls for one hand are undoubtedly the most famous.

Optima Joystick Pretorian





One of the most famous adapted joysticks for the mix offered between precision and degrees of sensitivity. Ideal for people with little strength or mobility in the hands. Compatible with the Xbox Adaptative Controller.

Titan Two





A complete USB adapter that allows you to play with your favorite controllers on any compatible console or computer, including PS5 and Xbox Series. It enables wireless use and has the ability to remap buttons and save settings for each machine and game.

Tobii Eye Tracker 5





One of the most famous peripherals when it comes to offering eye and head tracking to translate as controller. Its creators assure that the list of compatible games for PC amounts to more than a hundred.

What can I do if I can’t afford to buy a controller or peripheral?

As we have already commented in other texts of this special on accessibility, the first thing you should do is contact the local and national associations such as Juegaterapia, Fundación ONCE or COCEMFE to inform you of what possibilities are available to you.

Some users have resorted to portals such as GoFundme to obtain help or contacted associations such as SpecialEffect to learn more about what options they have in order to request assistance related to the world of video games.

In any case, you have the comments and our Discord at your entire disposal for contact other players who are in your situation or have been through it to seek direct help.