Guide on crystals or healing stones that you should know

Since ancient times, different types of crystals have been used in alternative medicine as allies to promote health and well-being. Do you know its main uses?

Last update: December 27, 2021

Many people rely on alternative medicine practices to promote health and wellness. Although the science keep discussing its effects, there are those who find benefits in these forms of therapy. Among them, one of the most controversial consists of the application of healing stones. Do you know them?

Crystals such as quartz, amethyst, jasper, among others, are used in Hinduism and Buddhism as a way to generate a balance of the body, mind and soul. However, its effects are not supported by scientific evidence and there is skepticism about it. So why are they still being used? We will tell you.

Types of healing stones and their uses

Historical facts speak of healing stones as an ancient form of natural medicine that promotes the flow of energy in the body and mind to produce physical and emotional benefits. Although these effects have been disproved by science, there are those who are still attracted to its meaning and its supposed powers.

In fact, some experts agree that these treatments may work in some people, but not precisely because of the properties attributed to them. As explained by a study disclosed in The Permanente Journal, the mind has a stronger “healing” capacity than is believed.

According to this, the healing stones produce a indirect psychological effect that affects both mood, hope and the way to deal with health problems. So if you’re thinking of trying them, be sure to avoid skepticism about their capabilities and put their effects to the test. Get to know them!

Pink quartz

The application of rose quartz is carried out in order to generate a balance in the different types of relationships. Due to its color, this stone is related to love.

Popular literature suggests that it has the power to bring calm to moments of grief. In addition, it is ideal for promoting self-esteem and self-confidence.

Rose quartz is linked to human relationships and its use in alternative medicine focuses on love.

White quartz

One of the most popular healing stones is white quartz. In fact, in many cultures he is classified as a “master healer.”

As usual, It is used as an adjunct to improve memory and concentration. In addition, it is said to stimulate the immune system and physical and mental balance.

Turquoise

This gemstone is used as an ally to align the body, mind and soul. In this sense, it is a good option to balance emotions in moments of anguish or despair. Regarding the physical, there are those who point out that it helps to take care of respiratory and bone health.

Tiger’s Eye

The tiger’s eye is one of the most curious healing stones. It is related to power and motivation. In this way, helps to overcome situations of fear, anxiety or insecurity. It is also considered an amulet in professional affairs.

Amethyst

Historically, amethyst has been used as a protector and purifier. In particular, it is useful for eliminating negative thoughts and finding spiritual wisdom.

It is also an ally for people with sleep problems, since favors rest. Although there is no evidence, many claim that it helps reduce ailments and remove impurities from the body.

Jasper

In complementary medicine practices, jasper is used in high-stress situations. It is applied in order to “absorb” negative vibrations and stimulate quick thinking.

In addition, it transmits courage and confidence. Therefore, it is useful in situations that require clarity of mind.

Obsidian

This is one of the healing stones linked to mind-body balance.. Anecdotal data show that it reduces mental blocks and promotes self-compassion. As for the physical, it relates to digestive health and detoxification.

Sapphire

Restlessness, sadness and anguish are some of the emotions that sapphire helps to overcome. It is used as amulet to attract prosperity and calm.

It also strengthens intuition and helps in decision making. Other benefits have to do with blood, visual and emotional health.

Ruby

Considered a gemstone, the ruby ​​is linked to sensuality, sexuality and the intellect. It is used to generate a balance of vitality and energy. In turn, it is believed to help stimulate the circulatory system and promote the elimination of toxins.

Citrine

To promote optimism and motivation, citrine cannot be absent from healing stone therapies. It is used as an ally to achieve mindfulness and to activate creativity. It is even considered ideal to overcome fears.

Moonstone

This crystal is said to represent “new beginnings.” For this reason, It is used during internal growth processes. Incidentally, it helps reduce feelings of stress and instability, while increasing positive thinking and inspiration.

Bloodroot

In popular culture, the bloodstone is used as a “shield” against bad energies. It is also believed that Helps improve circulation and overall vitality. As for feelings, it helps reduce irritability, aggressiveness and impatience.

Garnet

Garnet is related to an increase in sexual ability. It is usually used to enhance intimacy and reduce problems that affect sexual life. On the other hand, it is linked to creativity and self-confidence.

Olivino

The use of olivine in healing stone therapy It helps to overcome situations of decay or depression. Represents justice, love and affection for others. Some call it the “stone of happiness.”

Gem therapy is a form of this alternative medicine. It concentrates on the use of gems for therapy.

What should you consider to choose the best healing stones?

The first thing to keep in mind is that healing stones are not a first-line treatment if it is about health issues. Although some benefit is attributed to them, you must first consult your doctor. These crystals should be just an add-on, no matter what the situation is.

With this clear, the best way to choose the most appropriate is by identifying what it feels like. According to the current situation, you can choose one or the other.

A good option is to integrate them into meditation practices or mindfulness. They can also be inserted into everyday accessories, such as jewelry or rosaries.

For their care, just rinse them with cold water and a little sea salt. According to popular literature, this is the correct way to cleanse and remove “absorbed” energies. After this, they are left to dry in the sunlight.

What should you remember about healing stones?

The use of healing crystals or stones dates back to ancient times. Cultures such as Hindu and Buddhist promote its use as a way to achieve a state of physical and mental balance. And although its effects are not proven by science, thousands of people continue to trust in its power.

In general terms, its use is considered harmless, as long as it is complementary. For no reason should it replace the treatments prescribed by medical or mental health professionals.