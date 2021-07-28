Medicine career is not easy due to all the adversities that must be overcome along the way. Although once you graduate from university, it is time to enter the labor field. Some people can get a job earlier but this is not the case in all cases. Sometimes it is a time consuming process because the offers are not what was expected or there are many filters to overcome.

It is because of the above that Luis Vidrio, Sales Director for Indeed, share some tips that may be useful to you. All are aimed at making a correct impression even from your social networks. In this way you will increase the chances of getting the job you want and thus have a successful life.

Research potential career paths, jobs, and companies

There are several ways to apply what you learned in college. The job market changes frequently and the different skills developed throughout your studies can be invaluable. Start by looking at what jobs are available and choosing the ones that match your skill set and interests. Learn more about the hospitals you find most attractive. Knowing what it is like to work in each of them can help you determine the most appropriate option for you.

Building a network of contacts is an important step in finding work. Start with your family and friends. Even if you already know these people very well, you might be surprised at what you’ll learn when you start asking questions that focus on their skills, experiences, and career paths.

In addition to your closest ties, consider joining your university’s alumni network and industry events and fairs of interest to you. You can benefit in the future when these new [email protected] find work in the hospitals in which you are interested.

Adapt your CV to different vacancies

Once you’ve narrowed down a set of jobs that appeal to you, look at the keywords that appear in the job descriptions. What types of skills and attributes are employers looking for and what terms do they use? Include these same phrases when describing your qualities. This is important because many employers use software called the Candidate Tracking System (ATS) to rank incoming applications based on relevance, and an important sign of relevance is keywords that match the job description.

If you are applying for jobs that have different keywords, you should create multiple versions of your resume to highlight the most relevant skills in each application. Because you are a recent graduate, employers will be interested in a summary of your education. Include this information in one of the first sections of your resume.

Edit your social networks

If you have profiles in social media, now is the time to review them and determine if they may have a negative impact on your job search. Many employers see the social media of potential employees. Check your privacy settings and hide or remove anything that might leave potential employers with a bad impression of you.

It is also worth more content that represents your skills and interests, for example, starting to follow leaders of the healthcare industry or companies that are of interest to you, as well as posting comments of public interest or participating in conversations and groups related to the profession you want to practice.

Practice your interview skills

In some hospitals and institutions they not only look at the curriculum but also conduct interviews with the candidates. In your case, you can set yourself up for success by starting to practice for interviews, even before you have one on the doorstep. While it is not possible to know exactly what you will be asked in each interview, there are several ways to prepare to look your best and answer any question well.

Practice body language that shows you are confident and confident; If you’re having trouble with punctuality, start adjusting your schedules to be on time and prepare for the FAQs so you get used to answering in a way that helps employers understand your background and work styles.