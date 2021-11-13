Guerrilla Games is already working on a game as a service

Sure that Guerrilla Games is focused one hundred percent on Horizon Forbidden West currently, but a studio of this size usually already has another project in pre-production. Well, according to a new job opening, said project is one of those “games as a service”.

On your official job portal, Warfare are looking to recruit for the position of Project QA Lead, and everything seems to indicate that it will not be related to the new adventure of Aloy.

“Develops planning and testing strategies, and leads a Quality Assurance team for a future project to be announced.”

The curious thing about this vacancy is that for Warfare, the ideal candidate should be familiar with games as a service. The team wants someone who has “at least three years of experience as a game supervisor or leader, preferable if they are Live Service projects.” Although this does not reveal many details about this future project, it does suggest that the Amsterdam studio will be exploring this controversial territory in one way or another in the future.

Months ago also came to light another possible clue that the next game of Warfare It would also have online elements and here you can take a more detailed look at it.

Editor’s note: As talented as the people at Guerrilla are, the fact that they are working on one of these infamous “games as a service” strikes me as the least attractive idea in the world. They might put their own spin on the genre, but I’m still not 100 percent convinced.

Via: Guerrilla Games