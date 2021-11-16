Guerrero does not register new deaths from COVID-19 in the last day

Narrative | Monday, November 15, 2021

According to the latest official data, in Warrior people infected by coronavirus have increased a 0.01% after reporting six new cases in this day, which raises the number total positives in the region a 76,706 people.

Of all confirmed cases, currently 70,504 they are still active this Monday. In addition, there have been no deaths from coronavirus in the region in the last day, so it continues with 6,202 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Coronavirus in Mexico: 58 more deaths in the last day, 291,147 in total

The coronavirus leaves now 3,845,733 cases contagion in Mexico, with 1,284,159 of them currently assets, 291,147 deceased and 942 new positives, according to the latest data for the November 15. Also, from the first case 2,270,427 people have recovered.

Most affected places in Mexico

The regions of Mexico that are being most affected by the expansion of the coronavirus are:

Mexico City, with 977,533 infections (+145 new cases) and 40,018 deceased people, the region with the most affected at this time.

Mexico state, with 376,632 infections (+59 new confirmed cases) and 44,124 dead.

New Lion, with 205,486 contagions (+37 new positives) and 13,113 deceased.