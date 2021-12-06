Guerrero does not register deaths from COVID-19 in the last day

Narrative | Monday, December 6, 2021
Actually in Warrior there is a total of 77,112 people with coronavirus from the first positive, according to the latest official data corresponding to the 6th of December.
In addition, the region did not register any new deaths from coronavirus in the last day, so it continues with 6,266 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
Mexico achieves a day without deaths from the COVID-19 disease
The new coronavirus leaves now 3,901,263 cases contagion in Mexico, with 1,335,633 of them currently assets and 295,203 deaths, according to the latest data for the 6th of December. In addition, a total of 2,270,427 people have already recovered since the first contagion occurred in the country.
Most affected places in the country
The regions of Mexico that are being most affected by the coronavirus pandemic are:
Note: This news has been automatically generated by Narrativa.