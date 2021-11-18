The Christmas collections are one of our favorites, they seem ideal to enhance our Christmas looks, since they usually launch very special products; and at the same time being able to get hold of any of our products fetish in limited edition. This year Guerlain launches Gold Wish, a collection that reveals the magic of Christmas and that takes inspiration from the signature golden bee.

“This Christmas, the Guerlain bees have transformed their hive into a wonderful workshop. Spinning to the rhythm of a dazzling ballet, they create the most fabulous gifts and prepare to grant your dearest wishes.”

Red and gold shades for the lips

Red lips are always a Guerlain classic, and much more for the Christmas season. In this collection we find two new shades of Rouge G and three shells dressed in elegant sequins, one in gold, one in red with gold mottling and a special edition in black with a black embroidered bee in Golden thread.





–Rouge G Gold Wish Lipstick without shell Guerlain, 34 Gold Red and 35 Gold Brick, price 36.20 euros.

–Rouge G Guerlain Gold Sequins Case, price 37.20 euros.

–Guerlain Rouge G Case Red Gold, price 37.20 euros.

The most special case is found in this one in black and gold tones with a bee embroidered in golden thread, a jewel case that pays tribute to the Guerlain bee. The accompanying bar to this exclusive case is a satin finish shade of red.





–Rouge G Gold Bee Sequins Limited Edition Prestige, price 250 euros.

Sun powders also in winter

There is no Guerlain collection that does not lack their wonderful Terracotta powders, in this they are dressed with the emblem of the firm in the form of golden sequins that bring that sophisticated and festive touch. Even in winter the skin looks prettier with a subtle hint of bright sunshine.





–Guerlain Terracotta Gold Bronze Gold Wish Bronzing Powder, price 51.70 euros.

Guerlain Météorites, a warm touch of light

The Guerlain Météorites pearls are a classic of the firm, which in each collection come with new shades, these illuminating pearls not only look beautiful on the skin but are very pleasant thanks to their violet fragrance. The ones in this collection offer a new 5 pearl harmony with white, pink, copper, champagne and gold tones.





–Météorites Gold Pearls Gold Wish Guerlain, price 58.90 euros.

The look lights up

The light in the gaze continues to be the protagonist in this collection, in which we find two new shades of the Mad Eyes Contrast shadows, Deep Plum a plum tone combined with brilliant gold perfect to give a touch of light to smoked, and Ice gray which is a gray combined with a very luminous silver tone.





–Mad Eyes Contrast Shadow Duo Gold Wish Eyeshadow Guerlain, price 36.20 euros.

Another most interesting product is Mad Eyes Brow Framer brow gel that adds volume to the eyebrows and at the same time adds a touch of gold and silver powder so that the look is resplendent throughout this Christmas.





–Guerlain Mad Eyes Brow Framer Sparkling Gold Wish Eyebrow Gel, price 41.30 euros.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Photos | Guerlain