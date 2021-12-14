EFE.- The Government of Guatemala decreed this Monday three days of national mourning for the accident in southeastern Mexico on December 9, where 55 migrants died and more than a hundred were injured.

The three days of mourning had been ordered on December 10 by the Government chaired by Alejandro Giammattei and took effect as of this Monday.

Giammattei indicated through his communication channels his “deepest condolences to the families” of those affected and added: “I pray to God for his eternal rest.”

The decision of the Giammattei Administration was made official by Government Agreement 240-2021, which establishes the national mourning.

Mexican authorities continue to investigate the road tragedy that occurred in Tuxtla Gutiérrez, in the Chiapas stadium, which caused the death of 55 migrants, mostly Guatemalans.

In addition, more than 100 migrants were also injured, who were traveling hidden in a truck to try to reach northern Mexico and cross the border into the United States.

According to official accounts, the aid corps and the Mexican health system treated 95 Guatemalans, three Dominicans, a Honduran, an Ecuadorian and a Mexican.

The accident took place when a truck carrying migrants overturned on a highway in Chiapas. According to the State Prosecutor’s Office, the trailer collided with the wall of a pedestrian bridge and after the impact the box was left without the roof and then overturned to one side and as a result of the collision, dozens of migrants died instantly.

Every year more than 500,000 Guatemalans, Hondurans and Salvadorans try to emigrate irregularly to the United States in search of better living conditions, to escape poverty and violence in their countries.

