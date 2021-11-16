Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: everything we know about the movie so far

The film directed by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy 3, is a little less than two years away from being released and in this note we will tell you everything that is known about the story.

Phase 4 of Marvel Cinematic Universe it started with everything. Not counting the series of Disney +, the movies of the MCU they are introducing us a lot of new characters, like Shang-chi and the Eternals, and they also prepare us for what is coming in Marvel. Let us remember that soon we will see how the spiderverse on Spider-Man: No Way Home. However, now we are going to focus on another film that, although it remains to be seen, will introduce us to new characters, we will see old acquaintances and we will know more about them. The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, directed by James Gunn (like the previous two), we can see it in theaters in 2023, but to pass the time we tell you everything we know so far about the film.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 It could be one of the most important films of the Phase that we are going through. It was thought that it was going to be one of the first to be released in theaters, but now it is expected by the end of Phase 4 or even the beginning of the fifth. Knowing that the film may hit the big screen in mid-2023, Marvel studios He did not share a synopsis, however details and information about the film were published.

The first thing we know is who returns to the screen: Chris pratt What Peter Quill, Zoe Saldana What Gamora, Dave Bautista being Drax, Karen Gillen What Nebula, Bradley Cooper will come back as Rocket, like Vin Diesel What Groot, Pom Klementieff it is Mantis. Secondly, Will poulter will be Adam warlock, one of the characters we are eager to meet.

Before joining the Avengers to fight Thanos, the Guardians of the Galaxy they had a certain independence. Their missions and stories were not directly related to the other characters. This is not like that. Knowing that some of the Guardians will appear in Thor: Love and Thunder, what happens in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will happen after the events that we see in Thor 4, directed by Taika Waititi.

As we watched the Guardians movies, we could see the group growing larger and incorporating new characters. At first we only had Star-Lord, Drax, Rocket, Groot and Gamora, while in the second they were added Yondu, Kraglin, Mantis and Nebula. James Gunn He mentioned that in the fourth Guardians of the Galaxy movie the original team would no longer be there. That means in Volume 3 we’ll see everyone together for the last time. It is not known if they will separate so that each one goes their own way and appear in other MCU films or if we will not see them again.

As we put above, the synopsis of the film is not known and the plot was kept secret, but according to some members of the cast, such as Karen gillan or Pom klementieffThey said they cried while reading the script, while others labeled it a roller coaster of emotions. Let us remember that although the films of Guardians of the Galaxy They are full of humor, they also have their emotional moments. We can’t help but think that some of the tears shed by the cast is due to the death of a main character. If this is so, we keep our fingers crossed that it is not one of our favorites.

New characters, old characters and relationships from the comics that could tell us a lot for the movies to come

And since we’re talking about favorite characters, let’s dive right into Rocket. James Gunn made it clear that this raccoon is the character with whom he feels most identified. That is why we will see more of the history of Rocket, mainly its origin, since it will be very important and will be connected with what will happen to it in the future. There are rumors that the past of Rocket will be related to High Evolutionary, as this scientist in the comics is obsessed with evolving creatures, turning them into anthropomorphic beasts. A clear relationship is seen, but we will have to wait for confirmations.

Another character that is related to High Evolutionary it is Adam Warlock. A character that we already have confirmed and that makes the previous rumor a little more real. Warlock in the comics he was an ally of Evolutionary, since the latter sent him to fight against rebellious creatures. However, one thing we do know is that in the post-credits scene of the second movie of Guardians of the Galaxy we had a wink at Adam warlock, where we saw Ayesha giving life to Adam in a cocoon of birth created by the Sovereigns. For this we will also see again Elizabeth debicki What Ayesha, since part of his revenge is that Warlock face the Guardians. So we will see if Will poulter will be the main villain of the film or if it will have a twist.

Now let’s focus on another character. As we saw in Avengers: Infinity War, Gamora dies in Vormir, but we know that he returns because in Endgame they explained to us that Gamora that appears is its version of 2014. In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Zoe saldana he will have an important role, he will have no memories of the love affair with Peter that we saw earlier, or anything that has happened to him since the first Guardians movie. We don’t know what happened to her after Endgame, however a deleted scene shows us that Gamora is leaving. This may mean that in the next movie, Star-lord will be looking for it.

A few years ago, James Gunn public a picture of a VCR and it said that for some reason it was remembered that it had that VCR. What does this have to do with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3? Well, the publication was in 2017, after the premiere of the second film, and what attracted the most attention was the brand: Quasar. This Marvel character is Wendell vaughn, a SHIELD agent who donned Quantum Bands to prevent them from falling into the hands of a terrorist group. These bands give you powerful energy that you can manipulate and absorb, they also allow you to fly at speeds above the speed of light, teleport via quantum leap, and more. In addition to Vaughn, there are more characters that had the name Quasar: Phylla-Vel, Nova and actually Avril kincaid. Some of these versions could appear in the Guardians movie or perhaps none, but it seemed a very nice coincidence not to include it in this note.

Another character who confirmed his return for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 it is Stakar Ogord, interpreted by Sylvester Stallone. Ogord was part of the Devastating, an interstellar community of thieves, smugglers and pirates. In Guardianes we met Stakar, Yondu, Charlie-27 and Martinex. Many fans seeing these characters on screen wondered if there was a chance that they would appear Vance Astro, in the comics he is the original leader of the guardians and companion of the already named characters. Nevertheless, Gunn he dismissed the idea.

Guardians in the future

A big part of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will lay the foundation for future films by MCU in a cosmic context. When the third part was in development, Gunn said he was involved in the development of other projects that would take place in space, which would be a consequence of the events of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Also, the director said that the film would be responsible for laying the foundation for the next decade of the shared universe. Which would mean that we will see the newly introduced characters, such as Warlock, take much more prominence and even incorporate the MCU all or part of its history. Recall that in a post-credits scene of Eternals We see to Pip, which in the comics is a companion of Adam. So we can already see how everything is intertwined before they even introduce the character.

To close let’s talk about the special that Disney + is going to launch in December 2022. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special It may have been one of the reasons the third Guardians movie was delayed. However, this special will be very important for Volume 3 and will introduce one of the MCU’s greatest characters, according to Gunn.

We have no choice but to wait for confirmations, more data or information or even images of everything to come. Let us remember that everything in the MCU it is related, so we will have to be attentive for all the movies and series that are coming.

