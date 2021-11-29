The movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 (2017) featured the adorable Baby Groot, however another member of the team received better marks.

Undoubtedly, the two films of James Gunn from Marvel studios they are some of the funniest in the entire Cinematic Universe. In addition, in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 presented to Baby groot that was born from a twig of Groot who sacrificed himself so that the rest of the heroes could survive in the first installment. This little character is one of the most endearing and also has some of the best moments, such as when Rocket is explaining how to plant a bomb to take down the villain EGO.

Now, James Gunn has revealed in his social networks which was the most popular character of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 according to the tests they did with the public before the film was released.

A fan asked him: “Hi James Gunn, I’m playing the GOTG game (it’s great) and it got me thinking: Were there other actors that I had read for or tried for Drax?”

The director replied: “Hundreds of people read. A proven pair. But at the end of the day Dave Bautista was my only option and the only one who got the character right. In the test screenings of the second film, Drax was the most popular character, beating Baby Groot. “

Are you agree? Did you like Drax more than Baby Groot? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.

What will the third installment be about?

The new movie of these characters will continue the events of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). So that Gamora will be different and probably your relationship with Star lord it will change a lot. What’s more, James Gunn has revealed that he will give a worthy ending to all these heroes.

We can also see Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper (voice), Vin Diesel (voice), Elizabeth Debicki, Pom Klementieff. In addition, Will Poulter will debut as Adam Warlock.

This third installment can be seen in theaters on May 5, 2023, while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 Is available in Disney Plus.