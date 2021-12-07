Thanks to an altruistic message, Will Poulter shared a photo where his resemblance to Adam Warlock is more evident, prior to his debut in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

The filming of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has begun, and one of the characters who will finally see his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is Adam Warlock, played by Will Poulter, who already looks like the character created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby.

Through his twitter account, Will Poulter shared a message where he supports a non-governmental organization that investigates the way to combat Alzheimer’s, accompanied by a photograph, in which he shows his similarity to Adam Warlock

Our brains are responsible for everything we’ve ever accomplished, felt or dreamt. That’s why I believe @AlzResearchUK & the amazing minds working tirelessly to overcome dementia through research will #MakeBreakthroughsPossible. Visit https://t.co/Do5He3fxK3 to show your support. pic.twitter.com/9T4MekpMNO – Will Poulter (@PoulterWill) December 2, 2021

Poulter had surprised the fans of Adam Warlock by showing off a defined muscle mass, one of the details that Marvel Studios has taken care of in its cast, so that they represent the characters of The House of Ideas in the best possible way

“Our brains are responsible for everything that we have achieved, felt or dreamed of. This is why I believe in Alzheimers Research UK and the amazing minds who work tirelessly to overcome dementia through research will make breakthroughs possible.“.

As SMASH informed you in a timely manner last October, Will Poulter was selected by Marvel Studios to play Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, information that director James Gunn confirmed on his Twitter account.

As you guys know I often strike down false rumors, so… um… Welcome to the Guardians family, Will Poulter. He’s an amazing actor and wonderful guy. See you in a couple weeks. #AdamWarlock # GotGVol3 https://t.co/RaNeGDIC0E – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 11, 2021

“Welcome to the Guadians family, Will Poulter. He is an amazing actor and a wonderful boy”Wrote the filmmaker.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will feature a cast consisting of Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Zoe Saldaña as Gamora, David Bautista as Drax, Bradley Cooper as voiced by Rocket Racoon, Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot, Pom Klementieff as Mantis and Karen Gillan as Nebula.

Under the direction of James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will hit theaters on May 5, 2023.

Source: Twitter

