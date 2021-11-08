Guardians of the Galaxy 3 begins filming

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 It has been one of the most controversial films of the MCU. From the firing of James Gunn, through a campaign by fans and actors, calling for the director’s return, to all the delays and changes that the pandemic and Gunn’s agenda caused. However, it seems that at last everything will advance correctly. Thus, today it has been confirmed that the recordings of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Through his official Twitter account, Gunn shared a message in which he reveals that he is finally ready to make this long-awaited film a reality.. Along with his words, a photo of the cast was also shared. This was what was commented:

“It has been a strange, long and sometimes challenging journey to get here, but the obstacles along the way have only made this moment happier. Back on set with my Guardians family on the first day of filming. “

It’s been a strange & long & at times challenging journey to get here, but the obstacles along the way have only made this moment more blissful. Back on set with my Guardians family for the first day of shooting # gotgvol3 pic.twitter.com/DrF8ZV8bvz – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 8, 2021

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will not only introduce us once again to Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Groot and Rocket, it will introduce Adam Warlock, played by Will Poulter, to the vast universe of the MCU. This film will hit theaters on May 5, 2023.

Editor’s Note:

Good to see that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 it will finally be reality. Considering that James Gunn has no plans for a fourth movie, this will likely be the end of these characters. Let’s just hope it’s a satisfactory conclusion.

Via: James Gunn