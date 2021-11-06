The ‘Chivas’ of Guadalajara achieved a dramatic qualification to the playoffs in Mexican soccer, on Friday by beating the ‘Cañoneros’ of Mazatlán 1-0 in a match of the seventeenth and last day of the regular phase of the Apertura-2021 tournament played in the Mazatlan stadium.

Ángel Zaldívar scored the goal for the playoff pass with a forceful left-footed shot from the half moon in the area at minute 87.

With this result, Guadalajara reached 22 points and was placed in ninth place in the table; Mazatlán was on the verge of elimination with 20 units.

Before that, Puebla also qualified for the playoffs by beating Toluca 1-0 at its Cuauhtémoc stadium.

The Puebla squad scored the only goal of the match at minute 60 with a penalty taken by the Uruguayan Christian Tabó.

Thus, Puebla reached 24 points and reached Toluca, which accumulated eight games without winning. Both teams will be in the reclassification.

The day got underway on Thursday at the Jalisco stadium where the ‘Foxes’ from Atlas beat the ‘Gallos Blancos’ from Querétaro 2-0.

With this triumph, the Atlas of Argentine technical director Diego Cocca became the second team to qualify directly for the quarterfinals; the first was the America of Argentine coach Santiago Solari.

On Saturday, the León and the Tigres will seek the two remaining direct tickets to the quarterfinals in their games against Necaxa and Juárez, respectively.

– Results of the day

-Thursday

Atlas-Queretaro 2-0

-Friday

Puebla-Toluca 1-0

Mazatlan-Guadalajara 0-1

-Saturday

Leon-Necaxa

America-Monterrey

Tigres-Juarez

Tijuana-Pachuca

-Sunday

Pumas-Cruz Azul

Santos-Atlético de San Luis

Positions:

– Pts J G E P GF GC DIF

1. America * 34 16 10 4 2 21 10 11

2. Atlas * 29 17 8 5 4 21 10 11

3. Leon 26 16 7 5 4 17 14 3

4. Tigers 25 16 6 7 3 23 14 9

5. Toluca 24 17 6 ​​6 5 22 22 0

6. Puebla 24 17 6 ​​6 5 16 16 0

7. Saints 23 16 5 8 3 23 16 7

8. Cruz Azul 23 16 5 8 3 18 13 5

9. Guadalajara 22 17 5 7 5 13 13 0

10. Monterrey 21 16 5 6 5 19 16 3

11. Necaxa 20 16 6 2 8 16 19 -3

12. Mazatlán 20 17 5 5 7 18 24 -6

13. Atlético San Luis 19 16 4 7 5 19 23 -4

14. Pachuca 18 16 4 6 6 17 18 -1

15. Cougars 18 16 4 6 6 13 20 -7

16. Juárez 16 16 4 4 8 14 22 -8

17. Querétaro 15 17 3 6 8 11 19 -8

18. Tijuana 12 16 2 6 8 13 25 -12

