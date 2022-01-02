At this point in the film, after the first two rounds of Christmas (we still have Kings), the body is asking for a truce and we will be delighted to give it to you. Let’s see if the scale stops scolding us, that we have it a little angry these days.

We can think of many ways to get back into good habits. We do not lack inspiration when it comes to light, healthy, easy and quick recipes, but this time we are going to do it in the form of guacamole, cherry tomatoes and feta cheese toast. A delicious recipe with which to compensate for excesses becomes a pleasure.

We toast the slices of bread on a grill, on both sides, and we reserve them. We cut the cherry tomatoes in half and reserve them. We crumble the feta cheese and reserve it. We prepare a guacamole Finely chopping the red onion (we can also use white onion, which is softer) and adding the avocado (peeled and pitted) and the finely chopped coriander leaves. We water with a splash of lime juice and season to taste. We remove to integrate. We assemble the toasts Spread each slice of bread with a generous layer of guacamole, sprinkle with cherry tomatoes to taste and top with the crumbled feta cheese. We water with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil and a pinch of freshly ground black pepper.

With what to accompany the toasts of guacamole, cherry tomatoes and feta cheese

Are guacamole toast with cherry tomatoes and feta cheese They are a great dinner or a light lunch on their own, they do not require any garnish. Although you can always prepare a salad based on green leaves with which to complete the dish. To taste.

