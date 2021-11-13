What seemed like a period of jubilation after the arrival of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, is slowly becoming a sad reality for fans of GTA.

The collection made up of the remasters of GTA III, GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas It went on sale on November 11 and since then the community has expressed its dissatisfaction with updated versions, but full of graphics and performance errors. The situation even made Rockstar Games withdraw this trilogy in its PC version, as multiple users stated that it was almost unplayable.

In the midst of this controversy, it is now circulating that the ‘Hot Coffee’ sex minigame from Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is included in the code of the game, reinforcing the idea that Rockstar released the collection without doing the proper debugging and only having placed the spotlight on the graphics and control updates.

Twitter users have shared screenshots of the code from which it appears that the minigame is there, and although official comments from Rockstar are lacking in this regard, it is likely that the withdrawal of the PC version is being used to withdraw it.

‘Hot Coffee’ is the name of a minigame of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas in which players could see the protagonist CJ having sexual intercourse with one of his girlfriends.

GTA San Andreas went on sale with him hidden minigame, so that when CJ had sex with one of his girlfriends, a sequence was played in which the user could only see the outside of the house.

But it only took one mod to unlock the minigame, consisting of controlling CJ’s actions at the time of having sex with the bride in question – with the particularity that both characters remained dressed.

‘Hot Coffee’ stuck in legal issues Rockstar, as the United States court ruled that the company did not disclose the explicit nature of the game’s sexual content – which would have given it the Adult Only rating.

In the end, Take-Two, the company that owns Rockstar, reached a settlement and had to pay more than $ 20 million.