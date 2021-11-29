GTA VI could be less "fun"

Grand Theft Auto VI it remains one of the biggest mysteries in this industry. Although several reports assure that this title is already in development, Rockstar remains silent. However, a new statement by the co-founder of this study could give us an indication of what the series holds.

In a recent interview on the YouTube channel known as Killaz, Rockstar Games co-founder Jamie King noted that the next GTA might as well offer a different tone from past installments. This was what he commented:

“I wouldn’t be surprised if the tone started to change, with something maybe not so funny or provocative. I just think that maybe there are more opportunities for them to do something cheesy than they ever do. Or maybe not. I just look at the success of [GTA] 5 and [GTA] Online and [Red Dead] Redemption 2, and I think everything will be fine. But I also think that internally, both [Rockstar] North as [Rockstar] New York have lost Leslie [Benzies] and Dan [Houser], and that, without a doubt, is a difference ”.

It is important to mention that King left Rockstar in 2006, so his statements do not mean that these supposed changes are made a reality. Nevertheless, it is true that the departure of some of the most important people in the study may affect the direction of this new installment.

Grand Theft Auto is one of the most successful properties in this industry, and it would not be unreasonable to think that the next installment will change some of its elements to be more accessible to the public. However, part of the magic of this series is its signature style, and modifying it could have negative results.

Via: Jamie King