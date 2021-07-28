GTA V would allow importing games from PS4 and Xbox One

There is less and less to the launch of Grand theft auto v on new generation consoles, but Rockstar he’s still very quiet about official details. Most of the information we have about the game is based on hearsay, with the most recent one suggesting that you will be able to transfer your games from PS4 or Xbox One to this new version.

According to various dataminers, Rockstar recently added an option to transfer your characters from the mode single-player to the new version of GTA V. We knew this was going to be possible with GTA Online, but it seems that you can also do it with the story mode.

However, it is best to take this type of information with caution, since it is still a rumor. Rockstar It does not usually come out to deny this type of thing unless the misinformation really gets out of control, but in this case it seems that it will not be like that.

GTA V will arrive next November 11 at PS5 and Xbox Series X | S.

Via: ComicBook

