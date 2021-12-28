Rockstar games is one of the best video game developers, and with each title he has marked a before and after in the gaming world. And despite its incredible games, one that has stood out for many years is: GTA V.

With more than 9 years of experience, GTA V It has captivated millions of users worldwide and so far it is possible to play it from various platforms.

However, something curious has happened on the streaming platform Twitch, is that the popular video game has been declared as “the most watched game in 2021”.

GTA V is one of the games that leads the Twitch ranking

This news has surprised its fans a lot, since regardless of the time of the game in the market, it has managed to capture the attention in different videos, achieving a total of 2.1 billion views this year.

So much so, that it has only been surpassed by the category “Just Chatting”, something totally different, since it is a category where people are simply chatting.

And for those who have any doubts, GTA V has surpassed giants such as League of Legends, Call of Duty: Warzone, Valorant, Fornite, among others. This is all because the Twitch algorithm does not detect if they are playing GTA V (story mode) or the GTA V onlineInstead, the platform adds the two game modes.

This demonstrates that GTA V despite its longevity still stands And, of course, the great success is due to the constant updates by Rockstar games and the various servers present in the online mode, especially the roleplay style ones.

