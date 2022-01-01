The Rockstar title is the game with the most views on Twitch of 2021, according to data from the StreamElements platform.

Twitch has become the gaming platform par excellence, and even more so after the data collected in this 2021. What games are currently leading the Twitch rankings?

If a few months ago it was League of Legends the absolute king of the platform, now the throne belongs to another title. This is reported by the study carried out by StreamElements.

GTA V is the most watched game of the whole year 2021 on Twitch, without distinction between its story mode, Roleplay or the games of Gta online. One thing is clear: years do not pass for GTA 5.



In 2022 we will have new versions for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, but you have to remember that the Rockstar game it was launched back in 2013 (in 2014 it came to PS4 and Xbox One).

Competitiveness on Twitch has been tough, with huge hits of the likes of Fortnite, League of Legends, Valorant, or the surprising New World, Rust or Valheim. However, none have been able to with GTA V.

Indeed, Grand Theft Auto V proves to be in top form, leading the Twitch view rankings in videogames. And it is that Rockstar does not stop updating the online variant of its super success.

Recently, GTA Online has been updated with The Contract, a story expansion adding new weaponslike the stun gun or EMP launcher), as well as new missions and mechanics.

Other interesting data from the StreamElements report involves New World, Amazon’s MMO for PC. Has become the newest most viewed IP on Twitch, ranking 18th.

It is also interesting to mention mobile games. Titles like PUBG, COD Mobile or Genshin Impact They have registered large numbers of views on Twitch during this 2021.

Will GTA V repeat in 2022? Its launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S makes us think so, but, who knows, maybe a new king will appear to claim his crown on the gaming platform par excellence.

