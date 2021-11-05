'GTA V' breaks it with more than 155 million copies sold before its launch

Grand theft auto v has sold more than 155 million copies before its release And despite the delay, it seems that sales will continue to increase, we will tell you about the success in sales of GTA and when it will be available.

Take-Two, the company behind GTA, submitted its earnings report and announced that Grand theft auto v has sold 155 million copies, representing an increase of 5 million units in three months. In total, the complete series has already exceeded 355 million units sold.

The game was supposed to launch in November but was postponed until 2022. Despite the delay, sales of GTA V keep growing, as the game is scheduled for release in PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S in March 2022.

Currently, GTA is available for PS3, Xbox 360, PS4, Xbox One and PC. But, the standalone version of GTA Online, and it will be free for subscribers of PS Plus on PlayStation 5 during the first three months.

We will have more of GTA in the next few years



The more than 155 million units of GTA V Ready-to-ship worldwide represents a 33% increase in consumer spending and an 11% increase in active player audience.

Secondly, Take-Two, the parent company behind Rockstar, 2K and Private Division, seems to be preparing something big. Last year promised a total of 93 games in the next five years, and recently discussed his plans for an immersive-type release list for the next three years.

Now during the earnings report, Take-Two said that between April 2022 and March 2024, it is preparing more than 60 new launches: 23 immersive-type titles, similar to your sports games 2K, GTA and Red dead redemption; six games from his independent publishing label, Private Division; 20 mobile games, four mid-core games that are arcade titles like WWE Battlegrounds or GTA; and nine games that are ports or remasters.