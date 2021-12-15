Players have discovered that the new arrest animation in the GTA Trilogy appears to contain a stock image of a police siren. previously used by various news sites, which has once again sparked controversy for Grove Street Games. Ahead of its release, fans raised concerns about the development of the remastered collection due to Grove Street Games’ track record, with screenshots of GTA Definitive Edition criticized for its poor appearance prior to the game’s release. Grove Street Games is primarily known for releasing Rockstar ports, such as the versions of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas for seventh-generation consoles.

Developer Rockstar Games and publisher Take-Two announced in October the long-rumored remastered trilogy of Gta, promising revamped versions of the classic games, GTA III, Vice City and San Andreas, for modern systems. The remastered trilogy was said to feature graphical enhancements, a variety of general enhancements, and modernized controls similar to those in Grand Theft Auto V. Although information remained sparse within its first full trailer, leaked internet pre-launch gameplay gave This led to overwhelmingly negative first impressions from fans, who criticized that the remaster looked like a revamped version of previous mobile ports, which was later confirmed by a hacker who discovered hidden touch controls within the GTA trilogy code shortly after. of its launch.

The controversy over GTA Trilogy continues, as a player has discovered that Grove Street Games apparently repurposed a popular stock image for police sirens effect. The user, lasextaestrella, posted on Twitter an image of the Busted (or Arrestado in Spanish) screen used in each title of the remastered collection, along with an image allegedly taken from a website called TrueBlueLine. While the original trilogy fades to black when the arrest, the new remastered collection shows a blue and red overlay that resembles a police siren to indicate that the player has been arrested. Popular hacker and researcher Vadim M claims that it is a widely used stock image by the media covering police footage, and fans are once again unhappy with its developers.

Following the reactions after launch, Rockstar admitted that the GTA trilogy did not meet their expectations in terms of quality, and announced plans to remove the remaining issues and add improvements. The stock image may be removed in one of the next fixes, although nothing has been confirmed yet. Despite promises to fix the title, players have been quick to flood Rockstar’s support site for refunds due to its numerous glitches and inconsistencies. Some consumers are encountering unresolved delays or rejected inquiries and have turned to in-game feedback to bombard the title instead.

The GTA Trilogy It’s considered a new low for Rockstar Games, and it’s still unclear when it will meet the standards its players expected at launch. Although patches and bug fixes have already started rolling out, there are endless issues with the game, which could make it a lengthy project for Rockstar and Grove Street Games. Many gamers are reticent about any future projects from the company, suggesting that Rockstar has yet to appease fans. Rumors of a Rockstar announcement during the recent The Game Awards livestream were met with disdain by gamers convinced that even GTA 6 couldn’t help restore faith in the team. At this point, it is unknown if the GTA trilogy will live up to its potential.