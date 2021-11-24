A player manages to unlock this feature by playing GTA San Andreas.

For months it has been one of the most rumored games in the video game industry, thus giving rise to the fact that at the time of its announcement became one of the most desired titles. I speak of GTA: The Trilogy Definitive Edition, the game that brings together GTA III, GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas, 3 of the great games of Rockstar’s most famous IP, on the same disk or cartridge. However, what at first was joy and merriment has turned to disappointment, since the title has been released practically unfinished.

This is no surprise in an industry that increasingly relies on patch and release day updates., although it is true that with the passage of time it seems that the games are getting worse and worse and even without correcting blunders. Just to mention a few, in the last 12 months we have had the aforementioned GTA Trilogy, Sonic Colors Ultimate and Cyberpunk 2077, games that, to a greater or lesser extent, are unplayable or have bugs too serious to be released.

And under this premise it seems that GTA Trilogy could have been released without ending some of the available game modes, since a user looks like has found loopholes in a first-person mode that would be played in Virtual Reality, as you can see in the tweet that I leave you below:

There is a debug Unreal command for GTA VR but it looks a little bit unfinished. Maybe it would be cool if they implemented this as a first-person option? It plays pretty well. Gunfights and punching will need tweaking, would be super cool for screenshots! pic.twitter.com/pxq5ivwGOA – Ben Turpin (@videotech_) November 20, 2021

This occurred while the player was playing GTA San Andreas in the PC version of the trilogy, being so several bugs and errors have been found due to it not working properly, which could mean that it is an unfinished game mode, that it was discarded for whatever reason during development, or that it is a first-person mode that was used as a test while the team was developing the title. Be that as it may, no details have been given about it, so everything is purely speculative.

In fact, there are those who say that it could even be a test for future titles in the series, something that, as I have already mentioned, is nothing more than the speculation of thousands of fans. Be that as it may, it is a fact, at least curious since, after all, VR is opening up more and more in the video game industry. Whether it will end up updating the title by adding this game mode is something that is unknown, since, at the moment Rockstar is focused on correcting the multiple errors with which the title has come out.

Related topics: Video game

Subscribe to HBO Max with a 50% discount forever to subscribe

Subscribe to Disney + for $ 8.99! to subscribe