There are companies that are synonymous with quality in the industry and one of them is undoubtedly Rockstar. The developer has us used to offering some of the most impressive titles like GTA V or Red Dead Redemption 2, but the arrival of GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition is not turning out to be the kindest of all.

Following its launch on all platforms, Rockstar took an unexpected turn leaving your launcher on PC under maintenance and by withdrawing the sale of the computer game. For several days the situation has remained in this line, leading to his return today and the study promising an improvement in performance.

And it is this last point that has led to criticism from the community. Rockstar’s work doesn’t seem to live up to the classic trilogy, so the famous review bombing has started to whip this pack in Metacritic. Right now, the average score among all systems, according to users, is 0.6.

“This is the end of Rockstar, this is too much. This is unacceptable on many levels, I can’t even find the right words. This so-called definitive edition is one of the most pathetic remasters of all time, especially considering how amazing it used to be. Rockstar “, explains one of the reviews on the web. It’s on Xbox One where GTA Trilogy gets the worst grade, with just 0.4 on average among users.

Mind you, the big picture isn’t much better. The highest note corresponds to the PS4 version, which does not even reach a point and remains with 0.9 on average. “The original style and aesthetics are completely lost. Game design and visual design is destroyedn. You can compare frame by frame and the original will be better, except for some technical points such as texture resolution, drawing distance, 60 FPS, etc … “, adds another user.

We will have to wait until we can enjoy those announced improvements by Rockstar and what exactly they will affect on a technical and visual level for the trilogy.