One of the most outstanding premieres of this week it has an air of nostalgia. It is possible that there are people who have not found out, but this same November 12 we will have on sale Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. It is a collection of titles that groups three of the most emblematic titles of the beginning of the century, including GTA III, GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas in remastered versions that greatly improve the visual aspect. However, there is one version that will not look as good as the other versions, and yes, we are talking about the GTA Trilogy edition for Nintendo Switch.

These images from Grand Theft Auto we can find them on the official Rockstar website, and we can also compare the screenshots between some platforms and others. While, for example, we can see the images at a quality similar to that of the trailers on PS5, Xbox or PC, on Nintendo Switch a clear downgrade is appreciated in terms of textures, reflections and drawing distance. It is understandable that cannot perform at the same level as the new generation, considering that it was not more powerful than the previous generation.

As can be seen, the Switch version is far from what we could see in the popular trailer. Likewise, despite all that, although those images leave a little cold to those who think about acquiring GTA Trilogy on the hybrid console, it has a unique function. As expected, you will have the great advantage of being able to be used in portable mode, something that many may seduce despite the lower performance.

These titles will be available in digital (physical will arrive on December 7) for all hegemonic platforms from this next November 12, including PS5, PS4, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. In addition, Xbox Game Pass users will be able to enjoy the remastered GTA San Andreas title from its launch. Members of PS Now they will also enjoy a benefit with this title, since they they will have GTA III from day one premiere of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition.