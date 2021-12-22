Although the launch of the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition it was not what we expected, Rockstar games He has been trying to compensate his fans and for Christmas reason he is giving away a free game from his catalog on PC. The promotion runs from today until January 5, 2022, so players have a couple of weeks to redeem.

The promotion only applies to owners of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Complete Edition on PC, who can choose one of seven Rockstar Games games for free. Free PC games include GTA IV, GTA V, Max Payne 3, LA Noire, Bully and a couple more. Check out the full list of free games below:

Grand Theft Auto IV: Complete Edition

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition

Max payne 3

LA Noire

Bully: Scholarship Edition

A Great White Shark Cash Card for GTA Online

55 Gold Bars for Red Dead Online

Related: PC modders improve the textures of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy.

The promotion arrived next to the announcement of the Rockstar Games holiday sales, it is possible to get their games with a 50% to 70% discount through the Rockstar Store. Cosmetics and collectibles are 40% off, while Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is 20% off.

Although since its launch Rockstar Games has been releasing updates to fix the GTA: The Trilogy Remastered, there are still bugs to be solved in all its versions. However, only PC gamers are being rewarded, as console players will not receive free games.

Read more: Rockstar Games apologizes for the status of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Remastered.

Grand Theft Auto; The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is available on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PS4, PlayStation 5, and PC, so you can play the Rockstar Game classics on any modern device.