GTA Trilogy hit the market with a lot of problems and bugs.

Last November it was released for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC and Nintendo Switch in digital format GTA Trilogy, a title that covered three of the most mythical installments of the famous Rockstar saga (GTA III, San Andreas and Vice City) in a compilation that adapted the appearance of the originals to modern technologies.

However, it is popular knowledge that the compilation title has come out frog, since at the time of its launch they were found a lot of bugs and glitches that made it clear that the game still had months of development left.

Regarding this, it must be said that the reactions with this trilogy were not made to beg, as many criticized the way RockStar had released these titles. In fact, there were those who compared this case with the one experienced a year ago with Cyberpunk 2077 from CD Projekt Red.

For the moment, although the title is still not fully optimized, it is true that You have received several updates that have corrected some of these issues, being each day more playable and enjoyable than the previous one. However, since there is still a way to go, there is good news for pc users who have bought this trilogy.

A compensation that remains exclusively for buyers of the PC version

According to what has been revealed recently, from now until the beginning of next January you can download a free game on your PC version to choose from five of the best Rockstar titles in recent years. It should be noted that This is an exclusive offer for the computer version, so that if you have acquired this title on another platform at least for now there is nothing.

Be that as it may, if you are one of the lucky ones you can choose between Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition, Grand Theft Auto IV: Complete Edition, Max Payne 3, LA Noire, or Bully: Scholarship Edition. On the other hand, the option has also been given to receive a Great White Shark Cash Card in GTA Online or 55 Gold Bars for Red Dead Online.

The time limit to carry out the download of any of these seven articles will be until January 5, 2022 through the Rockstar Launcher, this being the platform where the collection was launched exclusively at the beginning.

