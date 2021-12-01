Rockstar Games posted the GTA The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition patch 1.03 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC. As the company reports on your own website, the update, that fixes a total of 117 bugs, offers stability improvements, a cinematic camera, and fixes for various misspellings in art or texture signage.

In addition to offering numerous corrections in both GTA 3 and GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas, the well-known “Cloud Cover” has been added in this last game, which is known as a uniform layer of clouds that appears when a certain attitude is overcome. It is worth mentioning that the update will arrive in a few days to Nintendo Switch.

What appeared to be the definitive GTA trilogy turned into a game for which Rockstar has had to apologize for its high number of failures, confessing that «Updated versions of these classic games were not released in a state that meets our own quality standards, or the standards our fans have come to expect.«. In this way, they promised to have plans «to address technical problems and improve each game in the future. With each planned update, games will reach the level of quality they deserve«.

Luckily, the third update of GTA The Trilogy has delivered on its promise by correcting so many errors with which the game reached the market as we discussed in our review. With a series of patches, it seems that the trilogy will be the promised definitive edition.