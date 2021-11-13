Rockstar eliminated GTA Trilogy Edition from PC sales, will its new remastered game be a final decision? We tell you in this note.

GTA trilogy Edition is the new game of Rockstar of which so much was expected to have a perfect remaster of GTA III, San Andreas and Vice city. However, in its PC version, this game stopped being for sale due to problems in the service of Rockstar Games Launcher.

If we enter the official Rockstar site we will notice that only versions of PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and Nintendo switch.

The absence of the PC version on the site is explained by the Rockstar Games Launcher service malfunction. This service was stopped for more than 15 hours, too long if we consider that it is essential to play GTA Trilogy Edition. In this way, those users who have bought the game on PC, cannot play it.

The first problems occurred just hours after the official launch of the game. At Twitter Rockstar maintenance explained: “Services for Rockstar Games Launcher and supported titles are temporarily offline for maintenance. Services will return as soon as maintenance is completed “. This means that not only GTA Trilogy was harmed, but also titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA 5.

At the moment, Rockstar has not commented on the matter about the elimination of sales in PC of GTA Trilogy Edition. However, at the moment (and after 14 hours of the incident) they published a statement asking for patience, although it is not yet known how long the maintenance will last.

