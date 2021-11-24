GTA Trilogy: Definitive Editon: a video is leaked that shows us GTA San Andreas but in virtual reality, is it official? The details in the note.

All new games have their peculiarities, whether in game or as for some hidden file. Precisely, in the latter case is where it is located GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition, who would have an unfinished way of enjoying the game.

Indeed, while GTA Trilogy received multiple criticisms, leading Rockstar Games to apologize for them, the truth is that there is still more. Recently a dataminer discovered a file that gives the possibility of thinking to this GTA with virtual reality.

The user of Twitter Ben Turpin posted a video of a minute where we can see how it would be GTA San Andreas if it was played with VR. User notices that there is an unfinished debug command from Unreal for GTA. Precisely because it is unfinished we can observe some errors in the blows and shots.

This first approach to the VR version of GTA San Andreas may raise more expectations considering that they will fix the bugs of the trilogy in the future. At the moment, we could see the details of the protagonist’s legs or the blows inflicted on a passerby that impoverish the VR version. If this section is corrected (or finally arrives) we can hope that it will be a great leap for Trilogy Edition.

The clip may have a connection to Rockstar’s statements back in October, when they announced that a version of GTA: San Andreas would be coming to Oculus Quest 2. However, it is not yet known if the video is actually about this ad.

Although no GTA was designed to be used with virtual reality, the truth is that this may become our opportunity. Rockstar games modders proved that they can create adaptations, as it was with GTA V or Red Dead Redemption 2.

