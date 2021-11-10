There was a lot of anticipation to see which direction Rockstar would take when it came to remastering the classic installments of the GTA series, whether the radical change in aesthetics or preserving the original graphics with an increase in resolution and performance improvements. The result, as we saw a few weeks ago in the first GTA Trilogy trailer, is a bit of a mix of both, a visual overhaul with a new cartoon style that at the same time maintains the essence of the original games. AND the first gameplays have already been published of the games to see in depth how this renovation suits them.

Specifically, it is a gameplay from GTA II and another from GTA Vice City, the first installments of the series in its transition to 3D. As we could see in the presentation trailer, they have suffered notable improvements in resolution, lighting and effects issues, for example, although in other sections it is noted that we are facing 2001 and 2002 games respectively. The models and animations they are clearly very outdated, as is the simplicity.

In its day, GTA Vice City was a pseudo sequel that shared assets with GTA III, only with a different setting, and the same thing happens in this reissue. They are practically the same game and have undergone similar changes. The biggest difference between both titles, as we said is the setting, Vice City flees the dark and smoky streets of its predecessor to travel to this sunny and fictional Miami with neon lights, discos and Hawaiian shirts.

It would be interesting to see an in-depth gameplay of GTA San Andreas, a game that opts, as we said, for a more cartoon and saturated aesthetic compared to the original. Regardless, GTA Trilogy is due out on November 11 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.