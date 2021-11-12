The time has come to remember old times and return to three of the most iconic cities of the saga GTA, because Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition has already been released. A compilation that allows us to return to enjoy the classics GTA III, GTA: Vice City and GTA: San Andreas with remastered graphics.

This week, thanks to a series of materials distributed by Rockstar, we have been able to see how the three titles have improved. Even so, if you have been wanting to appreciate the change even more, then you just have to take a look at the video that the channel ElAnalistaDeBits has left us.

Over the course of about 15 minutes, face each different sections and moments of each of the three games in this collection, showing their respective worlds, textures, lighting, shadows and a series of other visual details that show the graphic evolution that has been implemented, although there are aspects that cannot be deny that they squeak a bit for a remastering.

What stands out for example is the effect of explosions or water, which is now much better achieved, despite still being able to do nothing in GTA III and neither in Vice city. In turn, the video shows us how is the new targeting system with which it will now be easier to attack or the new display modes that have been added along with the possibility of modifying the control system.

At the moment you can do with Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition in digital format at PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, Nintendo eShop and Rockstar digital stores. Will be the December 7th when this complete GTA pack will go on sale in physical format for PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and Nintendo Switch.