GTA: The Trilogy on PS4 not updating to PS5

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition its reputation in the community continues to deteriorate. As you may know, this collection hit the market last month in digital form, with a physical copy planned for early December. While we did see a slight delay, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One users finally had a chance to get their tangible edition last week. Now, A new report has pointed out that the PS4 disc is not updated to the PS5 version.

Remember that the digital version of GTA: The Trilogy yes you can upgrade from PS4 to PS5 for free. However, several users have reported that this is not the case with the physical copy. Faced with this strange decision, a fan decided to contact Rockstar support, in case this is just a mistake. To everyone’s bad luck, the company has confirmed that the collection works as it should, implying that the company is aware of this inconvenience for users.

So, I have spoken to R * regarding the #GTATrilogy PS4 physical copy not containing a PS5 upgrade and according to them, they say it isn’t a bug. Though many support companies tend to use bots instead of people so take this with a grain of salt pic.twitter.com/szZeD6Wd0X – Wes Fido 🎄 (@WezidentEvil) December 19, 2021

This is something that only affects PlayStation users. On the Xbox side, Those who bought the physical copy of One, can upgrade to Series X version without any problem. At the moment there is no official response from Rockstar regarding the disagreement of the users.

On related topics, those who bought a copy of GTA: The Trilogy, they can receive a free game on PC.

Editor’s Note:

One more mistake for GTA: The Trilogy. We constantly see bad news after bad news about this collection. It’s a real shame that there isn’t a physical copy of this pack for PS5. Surely the only reason why Xbox users have gotten rid of this problem is thanks to Smart Delivery.

Via: Ben turpin