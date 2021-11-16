GTA The Trilogy is one of the lowest rated games on Nintendo Switch ... but why?

GTA The Trilogy is out now but sadly they bring with them numerous technical bugs on all platforms.

GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition brings us back three classics from the series with remastered visuals and gameplay changes for consoles and PC. However, it seems that the technical performance leaves a lot to be desired, and users began to voice their complaints through Metacritic.

The version of Nintendo switch has been the most criticized by the community of GTA. Both in GTA III, What Vice city and San Andreas, players experienced slow texture loading, short draw distance, lack of indoor objects, frame drops below 25 frames per second, low resolution, and blurry modeling.

On Metacritic, the website that compiles reviews from the specialized press and players, has a 0.5 marked in red by users, while with the press it reaches only 40 points, also in red. Basically, it became one of the worst video games in the history of Nintendo switch, which is shocking because we are talking about GTA and Rockstar games.

Issues on all platforms

Unfortunately, the issues are not unique to Nintendo switch and they were also extrapolated to the other platforms. On PC, users who pre-purchased GTA The Trilogy They could not start it until last Sunday, November 14, due to a problem with the launcher from Rockstar games. For their part, users of PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S, they had a much more enjoyable experience, but not without errors and bugs, something that was also reflected in the criticisms of Metacritic.

For now, it’s time to wait for Rockstar games release patches that fix all reported bugs for GTA The Trilogy. Unfortunately, it was one of the most rumored and anticipated releases by the community of Grand Theft Auto that, beyond GTA On-line, It has been more than five years without news in the saga.

