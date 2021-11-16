GTA: The Trilogy is back on PC

After multiple months of waiting and rumors, last November 11 finally arrived Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition to our hands, and the launch was anything but optimal. Not only were various glitches and visual errors reported, but this collection was removed from PC without a clear explanation. Fortunately, this last point has already been solved.

Through his official Twitter account, Rockstar has noted that GTA: The Trilogy is now available once again for download on PC, via the Rockstar Games Launcher server. This is what the company commented on the matter:

“Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is once again available through the Rockstar Games Launcher for play and purchase. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and are working to improve and update the overall performance as we move forward. “

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is again available through the Rockstar Games Launcher for play and purchase. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience, and are working to improve and update overall performance as we move forward: https://t.co/hAfEKqYS3o – Rockstar Support (@RockstarSupport) November 15, 2021

With this, Rockstar is already working to fix some of the issues that have been reported in recent days.. However, there is still no clear explanation for this problem, something that will only encourage the rumors around to increase frequently.

In related topics, here you can check our gameplay of this collection. Similarly, data miners have found references to the infamous “Hot Coffee” mode in the remastering of GTA: San Andreas.

Via: Rockstar