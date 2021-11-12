GTA: The Trilogy does not work on PC

c

For more than 18 hours, users have not been able to play or purchase this collection on PC, something that has infuriated the players. For its part, Rockstar has only mentioned that the servers of its online service are under maintenance, and they are working to solve these problems. This was what was commented on the matter:

“Services for Rockstar Games Launcher and supported titles are temporarily offline for maintenance. Services will return as soon as maintenance is completed. We thank you for your patience and understanding as we continue to work to restore services for Rockstar Games Launcher and supported titles. “

Services for the Rockstar Games Launcher and supported titles are temporarily offline for maintenance. Services will return as soon as maintenance is completed. – Rockstar Support (@RockstarSupport) November 11, 2021

At the moment there is no clear explanation for this problem, which is not only affecting GTA: The Trilogy, given that problems have also been reported with GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC. Hopefully this problem will be solved as soon as possible.

Editor’s Note:

Rockstar needs to fix this as soon as possible. This collection is one of the most anticipated packages of the year, and while some aspects are not to the liking of fans, the work that went into it is worth it. Similarly, this pack is the only way to enjoy these three games on modern platforms.

Via: Rockstar