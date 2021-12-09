One of the last massive updates Rockstar had released in GTA Online was the one for Perico Key. A new territory to explore and get rewards you have given a lot of play to a title that accumulates a huge amount of players. Now, it is the turn of a very special expansion.

The Contract is the name given to the update that will hit the site on December 15th. The most important thing of all is that is based on Franklin Clinton, the mythical protagonist of GTA V, years after the end of the plot that we could play. In addition, we will also have the presence of Dr. Dre among the cast of this content.





As it cannot be otherwise, the rapper’s music will be available with The Contract, being unreleased songs. Our friend Franklin has created an agency in Los Santos, serving all the needs of the rich and powerful in the Vinewood area. Between twists and turns, both Franklin, DJ Pooh and Lamar will meet Dr. Dre on a “wild and fun ride.”

We will travel “from the bad streets of the old Franklin neighborhood to the most popular parties in the city, from libertine mansions to the offices of the IBF and everywhere in between,” Rockstar explained. A new radio station will be available, with the participation of more artists who have not been revealed.

GTA Online is scheduled to debut independently next year, beyond GTA 5, on Xbox Series and PS5. The original versions of PS3 and Xbox 360 will end the online service next week, on December 16.