Rockstar has been maintaining GTA Online as a service game. Being part of the full title of Grand Theft Auto V, this mode allows us to play throughout the State of San Andreas with our own avatar with dozens of players simultaneously. Racing, assassinations, business management, big coups, etc. We have a multitude of options to become millionaires and live a life of excess with our own collection of sports cars, penthouses and even yachts the size of a cruise ship. We can achieve all this by playing frequently and, above all, taking advantage of the weekly and monthly rewards that are activated periodically in GTA Online.

For example, in this case, November is Heist month in GTA Online, so all weekly rewards are focused in this direction. Of course, these rewards and bonuses encourage players to keep logging in frequently, while the Next-Gen version is expected to arrive in 2022. In this way, the bonuses that come from here until Thursday, November 18, consist of the following elements:

Assortment of rewards for all those players who have managed to overcome The Doomsday Heist, including the Atomic Motorsport tire for the Sultan RS Classic . In fact, whoever completes all three possible endings will get an extra half million GTA $ reward .

In commemoration of the long-awaited release of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition and the 20th anniversary of GTA III, any player who logs in in the next few days will get a Banshee Racing cover for the iconic vehicle that has been present since that delivery, in addition to receiving a t-shirt Eliminated! for free.