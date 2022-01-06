Since it appeared in July 2019, there are many Grand Theft Auto Online players who cannot imagine without going through The Diamond Casino & Resort, the perfect place to enjoy the slot machines, table games and the daily prize wheel. Despite the fact that in certain regions the casino is completely blocked due to local gambling laws, this place has become a very popular one, the main lobby being perhaps the most attractive point with The Lucky Prize Wheel in front of a podium vehicular. The wheel can be spun daily and offers various prizes including cash and clothing. However, what the players really want is the jackpot, which is whatever vehicle shows up on the podium that week.

One of the stories that this place has offered is the star of the user Gaming_Nation2007, who related in the Reddit forums how he accessed the casino (being blocked in the United States) through the VPN methodology. As soon as he arrived and tried his luck at roulette with his first spin, he got the big prize despite having only a 5% chance of winning the grand prize: the podium vehicle, a Vapid Slamtruck painted in pinkish tones and covered in decals of flames.

While GTA Online continues to offer these types of stories, we remind you that Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online will arrive on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series next March 2022. Players can expect a number of technical and graphical improvements throughout the experience, including performance improvements for certain vehicles in GTA Online and much more. The new standalone version of GTA Online can be downloaded for free exclusively for PS Plus subscribers for the first three months.

