Just a few days ago the remastering of three of the Grand Theft Auto most beloved of all time: GTA III, Vice City and San Andreas. The last of them, in addition, directly through Game Pass. However, the good news is not over for fans of the Rockstar Games saga. And is that now GTA Online offers bonuses, rewards and discounts on its news of the week. One more week full of content for fans of GTA V, which continues to be one of the best-selling video games week after week and has already established itself as one of the most successful works of all time in the electronic entertainment sector.

The main incentive of the week in GTA Online is to get the triple GTA $ & RP for facing the Adversary series of The Diamond. Continuing with the month of hits, players can complete the end of Hit The Diamond Casino– Free The Diamond Classic T-Shirt, Red Loot, and, of course, the usual rewards for these types of hits. As happened last week, this week, those who have acquired GTA The Trilogy The Definitive Edition will get completely free liberty city prison monkey. You just have to log in to get it.

These are all songs from GTA Trilogy The Definitive Edition

Of course, as usual, the week of news in GTA Online also includes juicy discounts on weapons, ammunition, property and vehicles, also taking advantage of the fact that we are in the week of Black Friday. Remember that GTA V is now available on Xbox and that GTA Online is included in the basic experience along with the now classic story starring Michael, Trevor and Franklin.