Vaccines are safe, effective, and essential to face the COVID-19 pandemic. With the Omicron variant spreading throughout the world and anti-vaccine activism circling, it is of great importance to encourage inoculation in as many people as possible. Under this reasoning, Pfizer has initiated a unique youth campaign on Gta online.

As explained Adage, the Brazilian headquarters of Pfizer, turned to Ogilvy Brazil and Druid to develop a vaccination challenge under the hashtag #InGameVaccine in the mode Roleplay from Grand Theft Auto On-line. For this purpose, a virtual vaccination center on the Cidade Alta server in Gta online, known by a large part of the community for being the largest and most visited in Latin America.

“With a daily audience of over 6 million combined views across various platforms, we are committed to bringing not only entertainment, but also knowledge and awareness to those who watch our creators and streamers or play games on our platform,” says Paulo Benetti, CEO. Outplay, the company that owns the Cidade Alta server.

How to vaccinate your character in Gta online

Ogilvy Brazil explains that the possibility of vaccinating your character in Gta online is available on the server Roleplay Cidade Alta. That is, it is not included in the game’s story mode or the classic multiplayer. A special mission will guide you to the Pfizer vaccination center. After your character is inoculated, he will show a blue bandage on his arm.

On Gta online, the virtual vaccine will provide greater protection to the character. Likewise, the bandage will serve to promote vaccination among other members of the server. But there is more. If you are a user of social networks, you can publish a photo in which you show that you have received at least one dose of any vaccine in real life next to that of your vaccinated avatar with the hashtag #InGameVaccine.

The campaign appears to be working well in promoting vaccination against COVID-19 among young users of Gta online. Some of the most prominent influencers in Brazil, including Piuzinho, Gabepeixe, Taspio and Babi, have shown themselves vaccinating their avatars. Adage.