The novelties never end in Gta online, where Rockstar Games continues to focus much of its efforts to offer fans new things to do every week. In that sense, now GTA Online kicks off its Gunrunning event, which will reward us with extra GTA $ and RP just by completing missions framed in this game mode. Specifically, it is an additional 50% in these two categories for overcoming Arms Trafficking challenges, but that is not the only thing that the online mode of Grand Theft Auto V will delight us with in the coming days.

If your thing is to maximize the obtaining of GTA $ and RP, during the next days you will be able to obtain the triple the usual in bunker series, and also him Double in Mobile Operations and Air Hunters. As you can see, various ways to add more money to our account and thus be able to acquire those items that we were having a hard time getting. You can also get double reputation in the Car Meet races and just for logging in you will get a PRBG Manor t-shirt. In addition, if you are in the top 5 in twelve or more races between December 2 and 13, you will also get a vehicle at no additional cost Emperor Vectre.

How to get free GTA $ 500,000 for GTA Online

As usual, news of the week In GTA Online they also include discounts on all kinds of items and items so you can get them at the best price. All this while Rockstar has implemented the first patch of Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition, correcting the appearance of the rain, incorporating the demanded fog and much more.