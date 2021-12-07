Sony has just published the list of games that are going to reach its subscription service PlayStation Now in December 2021. Among the games this month we can find some classics from a few generations ago along with indie proposals inspired by movies, such as John Wix Hex, Grand Theft Auto III and Final Fantasy X / X-2.

From today you can download the Grand Theft Auto III: The Definitive Edition through PlayStation Now, which arrived on November 11 digitally to all modern platforms. Although the remastered Grand Theft Auto trilogy was heavily criticized at its launch, Rockstar Games is committed to improving the current state of the game.

Related: Tom Holland’s costumes are coming to Spider-Man: Remastered for PlayStation 5.

Final Fantasy X / X-2 HD Remaster It is also available on the PlayStation Now service, continuing the franchise launches that Square Enix announced a couple of months ago. This remastered version of the PlayStation 2 games offers us the best way to experience the story of Tidus and Yuna.

John wick hex is an independent game inspired by the movies starring Keanu Reeves, where we take control of the professional assassin with gameplay similar to a turn-based RPG. Here each action costs time and you will have to think about how to execute all the objectives in the room without taking damage.

Read more: Dark Souls fanatic plays with a PlayStation wheel to make it more difficult.

Last we have Splitings, a chaotic action arcade game for up to 4 simultaneous players. In this game your task is simple, because all you have to do is destroy the bubbles that appear on the map. Splitings has both local and online multiplayer mode and allows you to customize your games.

These are all the games that will come to the service of PlayStation Now in December 2021. Although this time there were not very strong launches, it is already clear that Sony intends to improve what it offers, because in the future it will combine PlayStation Now with PlayStation Plus in a service similar to Xbox Game Pass and Nintendo Switch Online, which is codenamed Project Spartacus.