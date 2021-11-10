There is no doubt that we live in a few years with great weight in the rework section, multiplying the number of remakes, remasters and reboots of titles that in the past had a great relevance. Rockstar, in fact, has been fully involved in this work, as we saw the Mafia trilogy last year, the imminent release of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition or the arrival next year of the new version of GTA V. However, it seems that there could be more things in the future, such as the remastered version of the acclaimed GTA IV.

All these rumors arise from an alleged leak through the 4chan forums, in which an anonymous user has detailed several aspects in relation to this hypothetical GTA IV remaster. About this title, I would highlight your arrival in the last quarter of the year 2023 and it would do it with a major wash of textures and scenarios, in addition to adding the modern mechanics of GTA V, increasing the population density, and even that there will be three Easter eggs that anticipate the subsequent arrival of GTA VI.

In addition, said publication also shows other alleged weight leaks, like the arrival of the remaster of Red Dead Redemption, which was already rumored a few months ago, or the long-awaited as distant GTA VI. As for the western delivery, it would arrive even before GTA IV, since I would do it in the spring of 2023 and they would make graphic, plot and map tweaks that unite this world with that of Red Dead Redemption II.

As for GTA VI, according to this leak, it would be necessary to be quite patient, since this video game would be set for the year 2025, so the new version of GTA V, the trilogy of GTA III, Vice City and San Andreas, and these hypothetical remasters of GTA IV and Red Dead Redemption They would be the material with which Rockstar would liven up the wait to discover the company’s next big step.