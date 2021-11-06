A speculation has arisen from a new Rockstar Games job listing and suggests that GTA 6 would have destructible environments. GTA 6 has become that game that gets too much speculation about without really any official announcement that it actually exists. Various reputable sources have suggested the game’s existence in the past two years and it is believed to be Rockstar’s next big game following the 2018 release of Red Dead Redemption 2.

Throughout 2021 there have been a number of small details about the mysterious Rockstar game. Rumors suggest that GTA 6 could feature a Bitcoin-like cryptocurrency as a form of currency so that players can win on higher-risk missions. However, if this feature is present, it will surely not be the only thing that differentiate GTA 6 from its predecessors. If this speculation turns out to be true, GTA 6 would have destructible environments which would be a huge game changer.

Reddit user BongRippaTheSkeptic recently found a job listing on Rockstar page in which a visual effects artist is asked to confirm that the company is working on a game with effects such as rain that falls from buildings, insects that fly around the player, and buildings that can fall to the ground in large-scale destruction events. scale. It is not clear if this would be dynamic and something that would happen in the open world or if it is more related to the events of the GTA 6 story.

It seems relatively unlikely that such massive destruction as the skyscraper fall is dynamically caused by the players, as it would drastically change the world on a permanent level. It seems more reasonable to expect this to be an event in the game’s story mode, than the world. Whatever the end result, the idea that GTA 6 would have destructible environments is interesting.