GTA 5 is leaving Xbox Game Pass soon

Bad news for subscribers of Xbox Game Pass. The middle PureXbox reports that Grand Theft Auto V is set to disappear as a service game, despite joining just three months ago. However, the news shouldn’t be entirely a surprise, as GTA 5 also belonged to Xbox Game Pass last year for a fairly limited time compared to other titles. It should be remembered that Red Dead Redemption 2, also from Rockstar, settled for a short period of availability.

<br>

Know more: A GTA V player completes the game without taking damage



The reason for the withdrawal of GTA V from Xbox Game Pass would be none other than its coming to Xbox Series. Eight years after its initial release, the title will be re-released for the new generation of consoles «featuring a variety of technical enhancements, visual enhancements, and performance enhancements to take full advantage of the latest hardware, making the game more beautiful and more responsive than ever«. Similarly, GTA Online is receiving in these months certain content and adjustments «to take advantage of these expanded and improved versions when they come out».

Being one of the greatest successes in the history of video games, GTA V allows you to delve into the lives of three very different criminals: Michael, Franklin Y Trevor, who risk it all in a series of dangerous robberies that could put them in danger for life. Players explore the impressive world of The Saints and the blaine county in the definitive experience of the series with a variety of improvements and technical advances for both new players and veterans. In addition to increased shooting distances and better resolution, the title includes a wide range of weapons, vehicles, activities, and much more.