A new documentary reveals that Grand theft auto 3 it was about to be an Xbox exclusive, but Microsoft rejected Rockstar Games’ proposal. Although Xbox did well without having Grand Theft Auto 3 at launch, it certainly would have had a unique effect on the industry. Since then, Rockstar has had a close relationship with PlayStation, allowing it to strike lucrative deals and participate in massive advertisements.

It’s no secret that GTA 3 changed the video game industry. Large-scale open world titles in 3D were finally possible and introduced a level of freedom that no one had ever experienced in a game before. Being such an influential title, the Grand Theft Auto trilogy ended up being one of the defining titles for the PlayStation 2. All three games in the trilogy eventually made its way to the original Xbox, but usually months or even years after the initial release on PS2. . However, spinoff games like Vice City Stories have never left the PlayStation ecosystem.

But it was not always like this. In a new documentary on the history of Xbox, it is revealed that Rockstar proposed to Microsoft Grand theft auto 3 as an original Xbox exclusive while the platform was looking for third-party developers to complete its catalog. Microsoft rejected the concept because it did not believe that Rockstar could take the series from 2D to 3D and did not think that previous titles were successful enough.

Microsoft rectified this error with Grand theft auto 4. During the E3 2006 press conference, then-Xbox CEO Peter Moore revealed that Grand Theft Auto 4 would debut on Xbox 360 on the first day via a tattoo on his arm. He also confirmed that the game’s two expansion packs would have temporary exclusivity on Xbox. It was quite a historic move at the time and it helped cement the Xbox 360 as a key platform for gamers.

Even recently, Microsoft was able to get GTA: San Andreas on Xbox Game Pass on day one. PlayStation was able to get GTA 3 for PlayStation Now, but only a month after its initial release. Rockstar has managed to create a strong relationship between the holders of both platforms, but it seems to definitely favor PlayStation to the detriment of Xbox. Rockstar has revealed and shown images of its two Grand Theft Auto 5 remasters during PlayStation events and has promised exclusive benefits for playing the game on Sony platforms. At one point, Rockstar was even going to create an exclusive title for PlayStation 3, but it didn’t materialize.