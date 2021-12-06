GT7 trailer confirms concept vehicles

While many PlayStation 5 users are looking forward to titles like God of War: Ragnarok and Horizon Forbidden West, there are also those who already want to get their hands on Gran Turismo 7. In this way, a new trailer for this title was recently shared, which confirms the return of the concept versions of vehicles.

Through a new preview, Polyphony gave us a look at the Porsche Vision Gran Turismo, a fully electric sports car which was revealed during the 2021 FIA Gran Turismo Championships World Finals.

The designs of concept versions of vehicles come true thanks to a collaboration between Polyphony and various car brands around the world. This results in a series of quite special cars that retain part of the original design, but always present some detail that makes them unique.

Gran Turismo 7 will arrive on PS4 and PS5 on March 4, 2022. In related topics, here we tell you why this title requires a constant connection to the internet. In the same way, here we tell you if the game will have VR support or not.

Via: Polyphony