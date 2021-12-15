Despite the fact that 2022 will be a year full of interesting releases, STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl It has already been established as one of the most anticipated titles in the coming months. It is precisely for this reason that the news that concerns us today has generated such a stir on social networks. And is that now GSC Game World Announces STALKER 2 to Include NFTs (non fungible tokens), one of the technological trends that have emerged in recent times and that is beginning to land in the video game industry and specifically in large-budget projects, just as Ubisoft announced a few dates ago.

Just like informs the portal The Verge, the Ukrainian company has presented what they have called STALKER Metaverse, which will use blockchain technology so that you can become the “First metahuman”, among other things. GSC Game World has made it known that in January 2022 there will be an auction in which anyone can bid on an NFT whose prize is to become an NPC of the game that, once obtained, can be bought and sold until a deadline. Beyond its component ultra-polluting, NFTs have been in the eye of the hurricane for being considered as elements that promote the speculation.

Evgeniy Grygorovych, CEO of GSC Game World, has sent a message to The Verge explaining how this process will work: “The idea of ​​this NFT is to grant the right to recreate the identity of its owner in-game through one of the NPCs. The person will need to come to our studio for a detailed scanning procedure and after that we will have everything to make this person appear in the game world as one of the characters”. The Ukrainian study has also indicated that the idea is to include more NFTs in the future, but at the moment it has not specified how they would arrive in the game.

Phil Spencer was recently concerned and reluctant to the idea that the “speculation of NFTs” is introduced in the world of videogames, so the inclusion of this technology in STALKER 2 puts Microsoft in a commitment, since the title of GSC Game World will arrive at launch on Xbox Game Pass as part of an exclusive agreement with the North American company.